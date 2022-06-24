Spectrum Health will uphold Michigan's 1931 law on abortion following SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

West Michigan's largest healthcare system released a statement Friday following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health says they will uphold Michigan's 1931 trigger law, only allowing abortions when necessary to preserve the life of the woman.

West Michigan's largest healthcare system released a statement Friday following the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns Roe v. Wade, Michigan’s 1931 law regarding pregnancy termination is now in effect.

With the Supreme Court ruling, BHSH System’s new policy and practices will follow the guidance of the Michigan 1931 law and only allow pregnancy termination when necessary to preserve the life of the woman.

We are working with our physicians, caregivers, medical ethicists and legal counsel to understand the implications of the law and how we can provide the best care possible for all, while adhering to Michigan law now in effect. BHSH System is committed to providing compassionate care to our patients and their families."

Michigan is amongst some of the states with a law on the books banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

However, abortion in Michigan is still legal right now. The law that would ban it statewide is temporarily suspended while a preliminary injunction makes its way through the court.

The injunction is in place as a result of a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and an abortion provider earlier this year. The suit argues the ban is unconstitutionally vague and violates the right to liberty, bodily integrity, equal protection, and privacy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Friday urging the Michigan Supreme Court to decide if Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.