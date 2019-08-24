GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE: The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the man killed in the crash as 21-year-old Savion Lewis of Wyoming, Michigan.

According to GRPD, Lewis made a turn from Sigsbee Street to Diamond Avenue SE while traveling too fast and was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle continued driverless on Diamond and struck an oncoming car in the southbound lane.

Lews' injuries were from being thrown off his motorcycle, not colliding with the oncoming vehicle.

PREVIOUS STORY: A 21-year-old Wyoming man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car. The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Diamond Avenue and Sigsbee Street.

Witnesses reported to Grand Rapids Police that he was traveling north on Diamond when he lost control of his bike. He crossed into the southbound lane where he was hit by an oncoming car. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing a helmet when he crashed. Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash but at this time, police do not know if alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.

