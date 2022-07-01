Spiders the size of your palm could travel to Michigan

Joro spiders, with their large webs and colorful bodies, live in Georgia and have the ability to survive in cooler temperatures.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Joro spider is a large, colorful spider that is native to Asia, but lives in Georgia and the Carolinas. A new study suggest they could travel even further than that.

As far as Michigan?

It might be too soon to tell, according to Howard Russel, an entomologist from Michigan State University. It is unknown when or if it could travel to Michigan, as well as if it could survive in the cold temperatures. However, Russel said they are hardy.

"So, according to the biology that I've read, it over winters as a eggs," said Russel, "Which is a pretty durable life stage in terms of being pretty tolerant towards cold temperatures."

The Joro spider is about the size of your palm. It is an orb weaver, meaning it spins large, elaborate webs.

The spider "balloons" to travel.

"It's the very, very young spiders that may climb up on something tall when there's a stiff breeze," said Russel, "They let out a little silk strand. The wind catches the stranding and carries the little spiderling off."

Russel said the spiders have small fangs, and not likely to penetrate human skin.

Spiders are a vital part of the ecosystem. It is for that reason Bob McAndrews nearly hopes they do come to Michigan.

"This spider seems to think those stinkbugs are a delicacy," said McAndrews.

McAndrews is a spider enthusiast, with a YouTube channel dedicated to spider hunting.

"The Joro spider has a good opportunity to make it here," said McAndrews, "I don’t think it’ll be labeled as an invasive species though."

He said the web the Joro spins is gold in color, similar to another spider that lives in Florida. Both are large, hand-size spiders. He agrees the spider is sturdy to withstand a Michigan winter.

"This spider is known to survive the cold," said McAndrews, "As a matter of fact, this spider, more than most spiders, won’t be killed by frost."

If, or when, the Joro spider does make it's way to Michigan, McAndrews hopes people are not afraid of it.

"You really don’t have to be afraid of these eight-legged things," said McAndrews, "Oh they’re creepy, crawly, you know. Yeah, they’re that. But they’re really not out to get you."

