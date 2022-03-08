Is it safe to travel this Spring Break?

Thinking about traveling for Spring Break? A physician offers some safety tips to keep in mind before booking your trip.

CLEVELAND — If you’re planning to book a trip for spring break, you may be wondering whether it’s safe with COVID cases still circulating.

But, according to Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonologist for Cleveland Clinic, it’s actually a lot safer to travel now than it was just a year ago.

“The number of people vaccinated is much higher now than it was in March of 2021,” said Dr. Khabbaza. “And that recent wave of the Delta surge, the Omicron surge, lots of people have gotten extra immunity through the infection route. And so everything becomes safer that you do.”

He said at this point, it really comes down to personal risk. If you don’t feel comfortable being around a lot of strangers, it’s probably best to stay home or go somewhere more remote.

For example, camping or renting a cabin could be a good alternative to staying at a hotel.

As far as flying goes, Dr. Khabbaza said it’s perfectly fine to fly, especially since masks are still being required on planes. You can also bring hand sanitizer with you.

Another tip, check out the vaccination and infection rates for the place you’re thinking about visiting. That may help sway your decision.

“If you do have a loved one who is on chemotherapy or is elderly or immunocompromised, maybe lay low from them for that week or two after your trip or if you are going to be around them to just test – do a rapid test that morning, just as an extra layer of precaution to minimize the odds that something you picked up from spring break might be transmitted to them,” he advised.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, you are encouraged to do so. Dr. Khabbaza said that is going to be the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

