Spring Cleaning: Kentwood’s Community Cleanup Day set for May 1

KENTWOOD, Mich — The City of Kentwood is once again offering its annual Community Cleanup Day this May for residents wanting to “spring clean" their homes and yards.

The year’s event is taking place May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentwood Department of Public Works, located at 5068 Breton Avenue SE. Yard waste, trash and general debris for disposal and electronics for recycling will be accepted.

“Our Community Cleanup Day offers residents a timely opportunity to dispose or recycle items as part of their spring-cleaning efforts,” said John Gorney, Department of Public Works director. “We encourage residents wanting to declutter their homes and property to take advantage of these free collection services.”

Following the cleanup event, Kentwood’s brush and leaf drop-off sites, also located at the Department of Public Works, will remain open through Saturday, May 29. Hours of operation for the drop-off sites will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Kentwood will accept yard waste, including brush, sticks, tree limbs and logs at the brush drop-off site, as well as leaves and grass clippings at the leaf drop-off site. Leaves should be loose when dropped off, not left in bags.

The cleanup day and drop-off services are available to Kentwood residents only. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to enter the drive off Breton Avenue where staff will check ID for residency. All participants are asked to maintain six feet of social distance and wear a face covering.

