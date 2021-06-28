Spring Lake boat with 8 passengers catches fire, sends 1 to hospital

All occupants of the boat were able to safely depart and only one sustained injuries. Bystanders were able to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A boat containing eight passengers, including several children, caught on fire after a small engine fire on Spring Lake, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The passengers drove the 1987 Four Winns boat to a local marina to refuel from a dock fueling service. After pumping the fuel, the owner of the boat, a 40-year-old Rockford man, attempted to start it.

A sudden, minor explosion took place in the engine.

All occupants of the boat were able to safely depart. One passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Holland, was taken to North Ottawa Community hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Bystanders were able to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

The incident took place at 1:32 p.m. on Monday around the 800 block of W Savidge St. in Spring Lake Village.

