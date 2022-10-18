'It really hurts': Students say parents fighting over removal of LGBTQ+ book impacts relationships at school

Monday's school board meeting was ended early after parents refused to follow rules the board presented during public comment.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Monday night's Spring Lake school board meeting ended early as parents during public comment refused to follow rules presented by the board.

Tensions were high as one parent gave a presentation for why the book "Gender Queer" should be removed from the library, saying it displays explicit sexual imagery.

"I want to be clear that my objection to the content of some of this book has nothing to do with the LGBTQ theme," said the parent who filed the complaint against the book. They wished to keep their name anonymous.

As part of the review process, parents in favor of the book were then allowed to give reasons why. Many said it presents an inclusive story about the LGBTQ community.

School board member Katie Pigott, who was part of the review board that approved the books use in the library, agreed.

"Students need our affirmation and support much more than a segment of parents need another layer of control over other people's children," says Pigott.

The board voted narrowly four to three to remove the book from library shelves and put it in the hands of school counselors and psychologists. If a student wants to check it out, they must have parental and counselor permission, something opponents say effectively bans the book without explicitly stating it. They also say requiring parent consent takes away the safe space a school provides for subjects kids may not be ready to discuss with their parents.

When public comment came and parents wanting the book removed could speak, the first parent was told they could only speak three minutes. After ignoring the request to stop more than once, superintendent Dennis Furton took the microphone and the meeting was adjourned early.

"It really hurts because we are supposed to be building community, that's the whole point of the school board is that we come here to share ideas and come to compromises, but no one was willing to come to a compromise," says Owen Druzgal, a senior at Spring Lake High School.

He says discourse between parents fighting about the book has impacted relationships at school.

"I've seen things that other parents have said of kids and it's like, well that's what that family is like now," says Druzgal.

Fellow senior Dylan Sawyer says his mom is afraid to voice her opinion.

"She's worried if she talks about it that it'll impact my friendships with (other students)," says Sawyer.

In the end, they hope the community will come together for the betterment of everyone.

"It hurts the community, both within the parents and the students," says Druzgal.

