Kiosk making kayaking more accessible in Spring Lake park

Kayakers can now scan a QR code found on the kiosk with their phones and rent a kayak, paddle and life jacket in Tanglefoot Park.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — With the weather starting to heat up in West Michigan, a new rental service is helping people enjoy time on the lakeshore.

A kayak kiosk is open for business in Spring Lake as a new addition to Tanglefoot Park. Kayakers can now scan a QR code found on the kiosk with their phones and rent a kayak, paddle and life jacket.

The kiosk is located next to the dock at the park, making it easy to take the kayaks into the Grand River. The kiosk aims to make kayaking more accessible, both for new and experienced kayakers.

"This is a way for people who don't have a kayak or if you're like me, and I have kayaks, but they're really hard to bring around if you don't have the right equipment. So this is easier," said Stefanie Herder, director of the Downtown Development Authority of Spring Lake. "It's easy for people to use, and they can do it as long as they want."

Herder said the kayak rentals allow kayakers and parkgoers to explore more of the park on the water.

"You're welcome to use it as long as you use it safely and you bring it back to where you brought it where you got it from, which is great," she said.

It costs $5 to unlock the kayak and another $10 every 30 minutes.

