No charges to be brought against Spring Lake Principal who altered student's grades

The school district said Wednesday that they do not plan on pressing charges.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Spring Lake School District said Wednesday that they would not be pursuing criminal charges against former Spring Lake High School principal Mike Gilchrist.

Gilchrist was accused of changing students grades in January and after an investigation, he resigned from his position in early February.

13 On Your Side later obtained emails from Gilchrist's school account that showed that he had changed student's grades while holding the position of principal.

Gilchrist noted in an email that he felt it was important people knew that the families he worked with had "very delicate situations that involved abuse, mental health and other traumatic situations" as well that he changed grades to "properly accommodate kids with special needs."

