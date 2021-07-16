Spring Lake to add Social District to their downtown starting Friday

A project that started in May is finally coming to fruition for Spring Lake Village. Organizers hope it'll be a new gathering place for visitors.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake approved the addition of a Social District to their downtown area, administrators announced. Their opening day is Friday, July 16.

Now, downtown’s visitors can purchase alcoholic beverages from State-approved licensees while window shopping, sitting outside and walking around – as long as they stay within the district.

Spring Lake administrators hope it’ll become a gathering place for their residents and visitors.

“In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, bars and restaurants are just beginning to open up and this will provide them with a larger footprint in which to serve the community. It’s also a great way to practice social distancing when you’re waiting for your table at dinner,” said Village Manager Christine Burns.

The plan was initially approved on May 17. Their plan is finally coming to fruition two months later.

Four businesses are slated to participate: Fuel Bar & Refuge, Stan’s Bar, Seven Steps Up and Finn’s Chophouse & Speakeasy. Each establishment will sell their own drinks. Although, drinks are not allowed to travel into any businesses, only within the common areas.

For more information on the Spring Lake Village Social District, visit their website here.

