Village of Spring Lake mourns death of manager Christine Burns

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake is mourning the death of Village Manager Chris Burns.

"We are sad to share Village Manager Christine Burns passed away last night," Mark Powers, Village President said in a statement.

"Christine, or Chris, as she was known to many served the community with relentless positivity and passion. She will be greatly missed. Out of respect for her family, no further information will be shared at this time."

Burns has served as the Village manager for nearly 12 years. She previously served as the city manager for Cedar Springs.

