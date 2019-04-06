SPRING LAKE, Mich. - The former Braak's Bakery in downtown Spring Lake was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. crews were dispatched to the blaze at the building at 110 W Savidge Street. Law enforcement shut down M-104 for several hours while crews worked to contain the fire.

The building was going to be demolished.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that Consumer's Energy shut off power to the entire block to allow crews to use an excavator to pull debris away from the building.

The Grand Haven Tribune contributed to this reporting.

Becky Vargo / Grand Haven Tribune

