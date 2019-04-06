SPRING LAKE, Mich. - The site of the former Braak's Bakery in downtown Spring Lake caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. crews were dispatched to the blaze at the building at 110 W Savidge Street. Law enforcement shut down M-104 for several hours while crews worked to contain the fire.

The building was going to be demolished.

Fire officials said a demolition worker accidentally struck one of the electrical lines in the building, causing it to catch on fire.

"We did find a building under demolition. One of the excavators actually hit a live electrical wire," said Fire Chief Brian Sipe. "There was concern about the demolition and the potential of the building actually collapsing."

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that Consumer's Energy shut off power to the entire block to allow crews to use an excavator to pull debris away from the building.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Grand Haven Tribune contributed to this reporting.

Becky Vargo / Grand Haven Tribune

