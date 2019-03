SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire and possible explosion heavily damaged a mobile home in Spring Lake Friday night.

Crews from three departments were called to the home on Michigan Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m. Police officers who arrived at the home before firefighters say it was "well involved" in flames when they arrived.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says there have not been any injuries reported.

