SPRING LAKE, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion heavily damaged a mobile home in Spring Lake Friday night.

Crews from three departments were called to the home on Michigan Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m. Police officers who arrived at the home before firefighters say it was "well involved" in flames when they arrived.

Spring Lake Fire Chief Brian Sipe says, "When our units first arrived they did find a mobile home fully involved with fire, we did see that the potential occupant was injured that occupant was transported to the hospital for evaluation."

Some neighboring homes were damaged by the fire.