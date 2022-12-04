Award-winning Spring Lake chef to open burger joint in long-standing building

The building at 909 West Savidge Street has been many things throughout the years. Most recently, it was the 'Small Town Sandwich Shop.'

SPRING LAKE, Michigan — A popular Spring Lake sandwich shop closed its doors during the pandemic, but the owners weren't going to let that stop them for good.

Tucked just off of the bridge to Grand Haven will soon be a new restaurant, with a fresh, retro feel called Beefy's Burger Shack.

The building, at 909 West Savidge Street, has been many things throughout the years. Most recently, it was the 'Small Town Sandwich Shop,' but unfortunately, that business didn't survive the pandemic.

"There became a lot of staffing challenges and product challenges," said Finn Treece, who was the Executive Chef and Owner of Small Town.

Treece and his wife, Roxy Spear, also own Finn's Chophouse & Speakeasy down the road in Spring Lake. When they had to close Small Town, they focused on Finn's, but still didn't want to give up on that spot.

"We never wanted to let the building go," Treece said.

It sat empty for nine months, but the pair is now starting its new journey in a whole new way with Beefy's Burger Shack.

"We love Small Town, and it's always going to have a piece of our heart," Spear said, "but with Beefy's, I think people are excited for something new and fresh, and just to see that the building is coming back to life."

"We wanted to bring a nostalgic feel back to this building because it has such a history in this area," Treece added, "so we went with kind of give that 70's, 80's arcade vibe."

The fast-paced joint will feature smash burgers, hand-dipped milkshakes, handmade onion rings, loaded fries, and more.

"We had a lot of fun playing with the menu," Treece said.

And the inspiration for it all? Roxy and Finn's English Bulldog.

"He's a wild little guy," said Treece, "and his full name is Sir Beefy Wellington, so we thought it was a perfect fit for the name of the burger shop."

And for this local restaurant duo, not even a pandemic was going to stop them from serving up delicious food however they could.

"It's possible," Spear said. "You have to face the bad, and just know that good is going to come back."

The grand opening is planned for April 29, but Finn and Roxy said they will post any updates on their Facebook page.

Finn's Chophouse & Speakeasy is also getting ready for an exciting season. Executive Chef de Cuisine, Wesley Ferrell, said they are launching their summer season brunch on their rooftop patio this Sunday, and will release a new Spring menu in May.

The restaurant along Savidge Street in the heart of the Village recently won four People's Choice Awards for the Tri-Cities Area with "Best Chef - Finn Treece," "Best Seafood," "Best Steak," and "Best Salad."

"It feels great," Ferrell said, "because food is something I'm really passionate about. So it feels awesome when you're as dedicated as I am to what I'm doing."

