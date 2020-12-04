Due to social distancing, Easter celebrations look a little different this year.

On Saturday afternoon, the Easter bunny was spotted walking around Spring Lake.

While a stay at home order has families stuck at home, the Easter bunny went around the village saying hi and waving to kids from the sidewalk. He was joined by an Easter chicken.

This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy are essential workers and were allowed to leave their houses.

From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. this bunny brought some social distancing safe Easter fun to the kids of Spring Lake. They were joined by a caravan, including a fire truck.

