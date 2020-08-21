Spring Lake Fire Dept. receives $794K in federal funding

The funding will be used to recruit new staff.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday the Spring Lake Township Fire Department will be getting thousands in federal support.

The fire department is expected to receive $794,754 in federal funding to recruit new staff. This federal grant comes from the Department of Homeland Security's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“Now more than ever, fire departments across Michigan need the resources to onboard first responders who will keep our communities safe,” Peters said in a press release. “I am pleased that this federal grant will help ensure that the Spring Lake Township Fire Department can continue carrying out its mission through this unprecedented public health crisis.”

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” Stabenow said. “These new resources will help the Spring Lake Township Fire Department make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program grants. These competitive grants help fire departments recruit new firefighters and retain current personnel.

