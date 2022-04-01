Village of Spring Lake in need of artists to paint murals on downtown businesses

The Village of Spring Lake is looking for "creative, vibrant and engaging design proposals" to paint murals on two downtown building exteriors.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake is looking for people to paint the town — literally.

In a Facebook post Monday, Village officials announced they are in need of artists to continue their mural installation series on the backs of two downtown businesses.

They hope to add to their existing pieces in spring of 2022.

Officials said they're looking for "creative, vibrant and engaging design proposals" to paint the building exteriors. They highly recommend artists visit the mural sites before submitting their proposals.

The proposed locations are listed below:

Location A: Tanglefoot Park Sewer Lift Station ; 312 W. Exchange, Spring Lake, MI Brick building with an eave. Artists can choose to include or not include the eave in their submissions. The brick part of the building is 30’ x 7’ and the section under the eave is 29’6” x 16”. The Art in the Park committee would like to see a Spring Lake postcard theme for this location. Commission Budget: $2,100 bricks only or $2,483.50 with the eave

; 312 W. Exchange, Spring Lake, MI Brick building with an eave. Artists can choose to include or not include the eave in their submissions. The brick part of the building is 30’ x 7’ and the section under the eave is 29’6” x 16”. The Art in the Park committee would like to see a Spring Lake postcard theme for this location. Location B: Spring Lake Fine Wine & Spirits ; 606 E. Savidge, Spring Lake, MI Newly remodeled building on the corner of M-104 & Lake Ave. The final say on the mural selected will be made by the building owner. The identified mural area is approximately 20’ x 13’. Commission Budget: $2,550

; 606 E. Savidge, Spring Lake, MI Newly remodeled building on the corner of M-104 & Lake Ave. The final say on the mural selected will be made by the building owner. The identified mural area is approximately 20’ x 13’.

The chosen artists will also be compensated with a yet-to-be-determined stipend for materials and equipment.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. The artists will be selected by May 6 and murals are expected to be completed by June 3.

To learn more about the project, click here. To apply, follow the link here.

