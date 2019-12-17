SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The out-of-town owners of Spring Lake's historic Lilley Mansion are doubling their investment in the community, establishing a nonprofit, "Lilley Cares," to promote local charitable organizations.

"This was about giving back to a community that's given so much to us in the short time we've been here," said co-owner Robert Lopez. He and Patrick Roggenbau of Miami will run a bed and breakfast out of the remodeled building in spring of 2020.

Thousands of people watched as the mansion was rolled from W Savidge Street to its new home at the corner of Division and Exchange streets on Aug. 6.

"People came out in droves, and everyone had something to share," Lopez said. "This is an emotional piece of real estate that people connect to on a deeper level, so it changed the way we operate. It changed our business model completely."

Lilley Cares' mission is to make Spring Lake a better place to live and visit by providing resources to local nonprofits that benefit the community. The organization hopes to raise $15,000 and rack up 650 volunteer hours in 2020.

"The level of participation from businesses, the city government and locals alike are going to make it a huge success, and we're really looking forward to that," Lopez said.

Lopez and Roggenbau are going to add even more value to the area through Lilley Cares, Village Manager Chris Burns said.

"What Robert and Patrick are creating is something that will be woven into the fiber of village history," Burns said. "It's more than we ever expected, and we're so happy to be able to partner with them on their mission."

The pair is close with Kim Van Kampen, a local developer who has invested more than $6 million in developing downtown Spring Lake. Her plan includes adding the residential and commercial Epicurean Village, Brooklyn Bagels and Windermere House design store to the local landscape.

"There's going to be ribbon cuttings and grand openings and investment, and we have investors who are continuing to seek out Spring Lake," Burns said. "Everything Ms. Van Kampen intended is really coming to fruition, and it's great to see it all come together."

Many of the businesses will open in late spring and early summer of 2020.

"All of these things together are going to make a difference," Lopez said. "There's already more foot traffic, more people out and about. It's a great combination."

Lilley Cares' first partnership will be with the Spring Lake Garden Festival on May 30, 2020.

