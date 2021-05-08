SpringGR highlights local businesses with Mother's Day shopping event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In preparation for Mother's Day, SpringGR teamed up with 30 local businesses to offer last-minute Mother's Day shopping on Saturday.
The SpringGR Alumni Vendor Expo included businesses that are alumni of the SpringGR program, which provides business coaching and training to West Michigan entrepreneurs. With COVID-19 taking a toll on businesses over the past year, SpringGR held the event to help support them.
Held at Woodland Mall, the vendor expo featured businesses selling baked goods, gift baskets, skin care products and more.
"So we've got a lot of great entrepreneurs that are here, some with services, some with products," said Attah Obande, Director of Dream Fulfillment at SpringGR. "We have a fitness business right here, we've got candles, we've got earrings, we've got all kinds of things to see here. So something for everybody, lots of stuff for last minute Mother's Day shoppers like myself."
Participating vendors included the following SpringGR alumni:
1. Beat of My Heart Boutique
2. Dolly's Delights
3. Gorgeous Facez
4. Ms. Capri's Unique Apparel & Gifts LLC
5. Muse GR
6. Buen Alma Good Soul
7. Occasions Baskets and Gifts
8. Nourish Your Curls Boutique
9. KOKI
10. Guelaguetza Designs
11. Memory Lane Desserts
12. Uniquely Made Kreations
13. VSJ Fitness
14. 1428 Financial Wellness
15. Xavey Kior Body Essentials
16. Zuri SkinCare LLC
17. Kairos Girl International LLC
18. Child Care on the Go
19. Flora's Elegance Events Décor
20. Age N Grace
21. Shah Saffron CBD
22. Breezy Bodies
23. Confident Flow
24. Face Fusion Skincare
25. RJDesigns
26. Aloe Care Cosmetics & Skin Care
27. Picardo Colors
28. The Color Forrest
29. Romantic Sensations
30. Making Scents
SpringGR has been providing training for local businesses for seven years and has helped launch over 600 businesses in West Michigan.
