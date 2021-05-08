SpringGR highlights local businesses with Mother's Day shopping event

The event took place at Woodland Mall and featured 30 local businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In preparation for Mother's Day, SpringGR teamed up with 30 local businesses to offer last-minute Mother's Day shopping on Saturday.

The SpringGR Alumni Vendor Expo included businesses that are alumni of the SpringGR program, which provides business coaching and training to West Michigan entrepreneurs. With COVID-19 taking a toll on businesses over the past year, SpringGR held the event to help support them.

Held at Woodland Mall, the vendor expo featured businesses selling baked goods, gift baskets, skin care products and more.

"So we've got a lot of great entrepreneurs that are here, some with services, some with products," said Attah Obande, Director of Dream Fulfillment at SpringGR. "We have a fitness business right here, we've got candles, we've got earrings, we've got all kinds of things to see here. So something for everybody, lots of stuff for last minute Mother's Day shoppers like myself."

Participating vendors included the following SpringGR alumni:

1. Beat of My Heart Boutique

2. Dolly's Delights

3. Gorgeous Facez

4. Ms. Capri's Unique Apparel & Gifts LLC

5. Muse GR

6. Buen Alma Good Soul

7. Occasions Baskets and Gifts

8. Nourish Your Curls Boutique

9. KOKI

10. Guelaguetza Designs

11. Memory Lane Desserts

12. Uniquely Made Kreations

13. VSJ Fitness

14. 1428 Financial Wellness

15. Xavey Kior Body Essentials

16. Zuri SkinCare LLC

17. Kairos Girl International LLC

18. Child Care on the Go

19. Flora's Elegance Events Décor

20. Age N Grace

21. Shah Saffron CBD

22. Breezy Bodies

23. Confident Flow

24. Face Fusion Skincare

25. RJDesigns

26. Aloe Care Cosmetics & Skin Care

27. Picardo Colors

28. The Color Forrest

29. Romantic Sensations

30. Making Scents

SpringGR has been providing training for local businesses for seven years and has helped launch over 600 businesses in West Michigan.

