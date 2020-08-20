All systems go, sprinkler ban lifted in Wyoming

The Sprinkling Ban was lifted at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming announced Wednesday night that the sprinkler ban impacting 13 communities in West Michigan has been lifted.

The City of Wyoming has completed the unplanned emergency repair on the larger of two water transmission mains and lifted the Sprinkling Ban at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The repairs to the larger of two water mains began on August 11, 2020.

The two water transmission mains can carry up 104 million gallons of clean, drinkable water each day. During the repair, the larger of the two transmission lines was out of service and the water system capacity was limited to about 35 million gallons of water per day. To maintain safe water and avoid boil advisories that are issued when a total loss of water pressure occurs, a Sprinkling Ban was put in place.

“We want to thank all of the water customers who did their part to pause their sprinkling habits, reduce water consumption, and help us spread the message to their neighbors, family, and friends. It’s rare to have an unplanned repair like this and to happen during peak demand was not ideal. We were in a serious situation that could have resulted in boil advisories,” said City of Wyoming Director of Public Works Myron Erickson.

