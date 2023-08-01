The SS Badger will not resume this season

“This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end," said a ferry official.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The S.S. Badger will not be cruising Lake Michigan this season.

The ship cites a ramp failure for the sudden closure. Officials say a failure of the counterweight structure on the port side happened on July 21.

Underwater divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm were brought to the boat. Officials realized the repairs would take months.

“This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs – and doing it the right way – so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities," said Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company of the ferry.

The ferry is working to keep as many seasonal staff working as possible in Ludington and other sister companies.

Passengers with reservations will be contacted in order of their trip date and issued full refunds.

You're asked to respect the fence around the boat at this time, as it is an active work site.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.