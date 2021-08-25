St. Cecilia Music Center announces new COVID policy for upcoming concerts

The new policy will go into effect on October 6, 2021 and remain in place until further notice.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, St. Cecilia Music Center (SCMS) announced a new COVID-19 related policy for upcoming concerts.

SCMC will now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours as well as a photo ID in order to attend a concert at the venue.

The venue also announced they will highly recommend that all visitors wear a mask while inside the building.

The new policy will go into effect on October 6, 2021 and remain in place until further notice.

All staff, volunteers and artists entering the venue are required to be fully vaccinated as well.

According to SCMC, individual artists may issue mandated mask requirements, which the venue says they will honor.

