St. Joseph County Sheriff Dept. searching for two girls, suspect believed to be their mother

Police say the mother lost the rights to the girls and had recently threatened to take then as they played outside.

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff Department is asking for the public's help in finding two young girls from Centerville. They are considered endangered.

Jerrica Hope Tucker, 11, and 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt went missing from the yard of their foster parents around 12:30 p.m.

Tucker is described as weighing 70 lbs. at 4'6". She is mixed race of black and white with brown hair and brown eyes. Police says she was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black leggings and blue crocs.

Prewitt is described as weighing 45 lbs. at 3'7". She is white with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police says she was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink shorts with stripes and pink crocs.

Police say they believe that the girls biological mother, Samantha Hope Prewitt, is the suspect. She lost the rights to the girls and had recently threatened to take them as they played outside.

The vehicle police say that was used is a dark blue, 2013, Dodge Grand Caravan with a Michigan plate.

If you have information, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency at 269-467-4195.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.