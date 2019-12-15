ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday morning rollover crash that killed one person and injured three.

Around 6:30 a.m. police responded to the scene of the crash at Port Street at Wayne Street. One car had rolled over, ejecting two people.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the three others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the initial investigation found that the four people may have been involved in an altercation at Blossom Acers Housing Complex in Benton Township. Investigators are determining if the injuries sustained by the four people were the result of the crash or the altercation at the housing complex.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash and the surrounding events are still being investigated.

