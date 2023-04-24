St. Joseph County Sheriff pleads guilty after drunk driving crash

Mark Lillywhite pled guilty to operating while intoxicated and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A local sheriff has pled guilty to charges related to a drunk driving crash in Kalamazoo.

Back in February, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was reportedly driving 100 miles an hour on US-131 when he failed to brake before hitting an SUV.

Two people inside the other vehicle suffered soreness around their shoulders and around the area where the seatbelt sits.

Body camera footage that was obtained through public records had shown witnesses telling first responders that the sheriff was visibly impaired before the crash happened.

Lillywhite pled guilty to operating while intoxicated and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

While both charges are misdemeanors, he has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Along with a year of probation, Lillywhite will not be eligible for a concealed weapons permit.

13 ON YOUR SIDE left a message with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office asking about his employment status, but have not yet heard back.

