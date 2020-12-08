Woman stabbed on Grand Rapids SE side, no arrests made

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a Grand Rapids apartment building early Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Wednesday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police spokesperson Raul Alvarez, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Adams Park Apartments, located at 1440 Fuller Ave. SE.

Alvarez said the victim was taken to the hospital with lacerations, but provided no other details about her condition.

Authorities said that no arrests were made yet in regards to the stabbing. It is under active investigation.

