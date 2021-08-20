Stabenow, Peters giving nearly $800,000 in support for West MI fire departments

In total, $874,865 is coming to our side of the state.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) announced Friday federal funding for fire departments across Michigan. More than $800,000 is going to departments on the west side of the state.

“Our firefighters in West Michigan put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” Stabenow said. “These new resources will help keep our first responders healthy and make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

In total, $874,865 is coming to West Michigan. The Saugatuck Township Fire District is receiving an operations and safety grant for $38,371, while the Marshall Fire Department is receiving $836,494 to hire new staff, according to a release.

Other local departments have also received grants:

City of Grand Haven, Operations and Safety: $45,909

Operations and Safety: $45,909 City of Grand Rapids, Operations and Safety: $466,948

Operations and Safety: $466,948 Charter Township of Comstock, Operations and Safety: $7,336

“Firefighters in West Michigan risk their lives to keep our communities safe. It’s critical they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Peters said. “These grants will help support the hiring of new staff and protect the health and safety of our brave firefighters.”

The money comes from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters grants and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program grants. More information can be found here.

