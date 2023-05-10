Grand Rapids Public Schools staff confiscates loaded handgun from third grader

This is the fourth gun confiscated from a student in one of the district’s schools this academic year, GRPS says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A third grade student brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary School Wednesday morning, Grand Rapids Public Schools said.

Staff confiscated the weapon after another student alerted someone that a student may have a gun.

Staffers at Stocking and the GRPS Public Safety team found the student and located the loaded handgun in their backpack.

Grand Rapids Public responded to the school and took possession of the weapon.

GRPS said the student is no longer at the school, and the matter is being addressed according to district policy and the law.

"It saddens me that such an incident occurred within our school community today. Furthermore, it is frustrating to witness the increasing frequency of similar incidents not just in Grand Rapids, but across the nation," Stocking Elementary Principal Michael Thomasma said in a letter to parents.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge parents who own firearms to prioritize the safety of their children. It is absolutely critical that all weapons are securely locked and kept away from the reach of children. As responsible adults, we must be the first line of defense in protecting our young people. I implore you to pay close attention to what your scholars bring with them when they leave your homes."

The district's leader echoed the same sentiment.

“This is as serious as it gets for a school leader. I’m deeply concerned, frustrated, and angry that in less than a week’s time we have confiscated two guns from elementary school children. This is not okay with me and it is not okay with our community,” Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. said. “We have to come together to do something about guns getting into the hands of our babies. We will be a part of the solution. We are taking action as a district and we are pleading with each member of this community for your support.”

GRPS said this is the fourth gun confiscated from a student in one of the district’s schools this academic year.

In October 2022, a Burton Middle School student brought an unloaded handgun to school.

Then in January, security officers confiscated a loaded handgun from a student at Burton Middle School.

On May 3, staff at César E. Chávez Elementary School confiscated an unloaded handgun from a 2nd grader.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Chief of Staff & Executive Director of Public Safety said he’s never confiscated this many real guns in a single school year.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure our scholars are safe and these incidents are forcing us to do more. For our scholars to learn, they must feel safe and it is our job to protect them to the best of our abilities,” Johnson said. “We need the issue of guns in the hands of children to garner the support of every person who cares about children in this community.”

District leaders are convening about changes in school safety protocol.

