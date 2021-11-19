Staffing shortage closes Oakridge Public Schools Thanksgiving week

The school made the announcement Friday on their Facebook page.

Oakridge Public Schools has decided to close the week of Thanksgiving due to an ongoing staffing shortage.

Superintendent Tom Livezey says they had 10 classrooms districtwide with sick teachers with no substitute able to fill the position.

"This exceeded our limit to cover but administrators, teachers, or other support staff found a way to redistribute kids and cover classrooms. None of them had a break today," Livezey wrote on Facebook. "It was a tough day in these buildings. But, please express your gratitude toward them."

Currently, 3.7% of students and 4.4% of staff in the Oakridge school district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district is allowing for extra curricular activities to continue, as long as there are enough students and a healthy coach or staff member able to lead.

Oakridge Schools Closed Thanksgiving Week Dear Parents and Families of our Students, I've been deliberating on this... Posted by Oakridge Public Schools on Friday, November 19, 2021

Oakridge joins many other West Michigan school districts who made the decision to close to Thanksgiving week due to rising cases and staffing issues.

