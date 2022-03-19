No injuries reported in Standale apartment fire

Authorities say three buildings were evacuated. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Fire Department responded to an early morning apartment fire on Westown Drive near Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive on Saturday.

Police say the fire was first reported around 3:41 a.m. Responding crews saw the fire spreading along the roof of an apartment building upon arrival. Three buildings were searched and evacuated before firefighters began battling the fire, according to authorities.

While the fire has been put out, crews are still on scene extinguishing hot spots, authorities say.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

