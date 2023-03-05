Man saved after falling through ice in Mecosta County

Investigators say the man from Stanwood was ice fishing.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 43-year-old man was saved from drowning in the ice Sunday afternoon, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened after 2:30 p.m. in Latimer Park in the Village of Morley as a man from Stanwood was ice fishing when he fell through.

A witness saw him flailing in the water and yelling for help, and investigators say that's when they called the Morley Fire Rescue.

First responders arrived and crawled out about 100 feet on the thin ice until they were able to reach and pull him out.

