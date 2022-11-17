Mecosta Co. woman wins $1 million Powerball prize

Joni Thompson, of Stanwood, won the drawing on Nov. 8, after buying her ticket from the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The saying "beginner's luck" proved to be more than just a phrase after a Mecosta County woman won a $1 million Powerball prize her first time ever playing.

“I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase a ticket after seeing the jackpot was over $1 billion,” said Thompson. “After the drawing, I saw a social media post about a $1 million prize being won in Mecosta County, so I went to the Lottery site to write down the winning numbers and then checked my ticket.

Thompson, 54, plans to use her winnings to build her new business and then save the remainder.

"When I realized I‘d matched five numbers and was the big winner, I started hyperventilating, screaming, and crying! I had my son scan my ticket on his Lottery app to make sure I was reading it right. It’s hard to describe what it feels like to win $1 million; I am still speechless!”

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

