State: Boat at bottom of Michigan bay must be removed

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — State officials say a sunken boat must be removed from the bottom of Grand Traverse Bay in northern Michigan.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that federal and state authorities said Thursday they are working to arrange the salvage operation for the 33-foot-long vessel that sank last month.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesman Nick Assendelft said officials “don’t want that left in the water.”

The boat took on water June 19 and sank. The 10 people on board were rescued by the Coast Guard.

The boat’s owner says he has insurance on the lake cruiser.

