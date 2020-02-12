x
State House OKs confidentiality program for abuse survivors

The bills now head back to the Senate, which previously passed the bills, to consider changes the House made.
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan state House approved a series of bills Tuesday that would provide a greater level of confidentiality for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 

Under the proposals, victims of crimes and their children would be given an identification number and a substitute address for the state to mail items such as driver’s licenses and other state documents.

Bill sponsor Holly Republican Sen. Ruth Johnson said in a media release that the program would put Michigan on par with 37 other states that provide address confidentiality programs for crime victims. The bills now head back to the Senate, which previously passed the bills, to consider changes the House made.

