MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - Buried underground at dozens of homes in Muskegon Heights are water service lines with what D.P.W. workers call "gooseneck" connectors. And some of those connectors are believed to be made from lead.

The city has begun the process of selecting and identifying home with water service lines that have those potentially dangerous connectors.

Muskegon Heights was awarded a $318,000 Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) grant to remove those lead connectors and replace them with non-lead connectors.

"I think the state is trying to figure out what to do about aging infrastructure across the communities," said Jake Eckholm, city manager. "This is an opportunity for us to make an impact in our community with state resources."

The state pilot program did not require any local matching funds. It should cover the cost of work at 80 to 100 homes.

Muskegon Heights D.P.W. workers will use the work as an opportunity to address another water issue, that is water service lines that often freeze each winter leaving homeowners and renters without running water. It continues to happen at homes where water service lines are buried too shallow.

Water lines will be set deeper in the ground to keep them from freezing. "Another three or four feet to get below the frost table," said Eckholm.

The homes selected for the pilot program will be selected in the coming weeks, followed by engineering work this fall and excavation work in the spring of 2019.

The MDEQ grants were awarded to a total of 18 Michigan cities.

Detroit, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids each received $1 million to improve water supply system infrastructure.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

