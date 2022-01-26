Whitmer delivering State of the State address Wednesday

The speech follows Whitmer’s pre-State of the State tour, where she visited Michiganders from across the state to discuss policy, priorities, and more.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to delivery the 2022 State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The speech follows Whitmer’s pre-State of the State tour, where she visited Michiganders from across the state to discuss policy, priorities, and more.

“The State of the State address will stay focused on the things that unite us,” Whitmer said. “I’ll speak to the progress we’ve made together, the opportunity we have right now, and why we all believe in Michigan.”

The speech is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on multiple platforms. You can watch it on wzzm.com or on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE YouTube page.

