West Michigan lawmakers react to State of the Union address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had positive and negative things to say about President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, with the vast majority commending the President for his stance on supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

However, Grand Rapids Congressman Peter Meijer says the President failed to address the quote "botched" withdrawal from Afghanistan and to promote American energy independence.

On Twitter, Meijer wrote, "The American People deserve action, and I hope President Biden delivers on the promises he made tonight to reverse course on failed policies and recommit to engaging Congress in a bipartisan fashion."

Zeeland Congressman Bill Huizenga says Americans are yearning for a return to normalcy and called on the President to rescind all of his various mandates, "focus on policies that empower small business, incentivize workforce participation, and promote lasting and real economic growth."

Democratic Senator Gary Peters highlighted the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, adding, "I agree with President Biden that we must improve our supply chain resiliency and strengthen domestic manufacturing to reduce our reliance on foreign manufacturing of critical parts."

The general consensus for both political parties is that now that we are emerging from the pandemic more still needs to be done, especially to encourage our economic recovery.

