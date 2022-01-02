State officials share safe driving tips ahead of winter storm Landon

Michigan State Police are urging everyone to take care around first responders, especially after two troopers were hit last month.

More than a foot of snow could fall in some parts of West Michigan, and more than 100 plow truck drivers with MDOT's Southwest Division are ready to go.

"With that volume, it's going to be a challenge for sure," MDOT's Nick Shirripa says. "But we do have another 20 or so folks in our region who have their CDL and are able to get into a plow and help us out, so realistically 130 to 135 drivers in our region so we're pretty close to a full complement."

There are more than 50,000 tons of salt left for West Michigan, which is more than enough to take care of the roads after this winter storm.

"We've only used about 7,000 tons so far. In our five year average, we use about 12,000 tons, so we're still doing just fine," he says.

MDOT officials want drivers out there to be careful around their plow truck drivers.

"If you're going to pass it, do so in a very safe manner. But if we're going to be honest, there's really no safer place to be than a few 100 yards behind the plow," Shirripa says.

Michigan State Police are urging everyone to take care around first responders, especially after two troopers were hit last month.

"As the weather changes, we need to change our habits," Lt. Michelle Robinson says.

While the visibility is low and the roads are packed with snow, slow down and keep extra space between you and the car in front of you. Be sure to keep your phone charged and an emergency kit with snacks, water and a blanket in the car.

If you do find yourself off the roads and in a ditch, make sure your exhaust pipe isn't covered by snow while you wait for help, if you can get out of your car safely.

"Sometimes people wont think about that and what will happen is carbon monoxide and into the car because the pipe is clogged," Lt. Robinson says.

She also encourages drivers to get off the highway if you were involved in a crash and need to wait for help, if it can be done safely. This is to avoid reactionary crashes, which Troopers notice a lot on US-131.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.