State Police looking for missing woman from Big Prairie Township

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's health in locating a missing Big Prairie Township woman.

Valerie Joy Belknap, 52, was reported missing around midnight Tuesday. She was last seen at a relative’s home where she had been staying for the past two months.

Police say she walked away from the home in an unknown direction, which is in the area of South Croton Hardy Drive and Miramar Avenue.

She is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and 160 pounds with dark brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

