State rejects company's plan to clean up PFAS from Rogue River

Wolverine Worldwide has until May 9 to re-submit its cleanup plan to EGLE.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — State regulators have rejected Wolverine Worldwide's plan to address PFAS contamination in the Rogue River, essentially saying it doesn't go far enough.

In a letter to Wolverine Worldwide dated March 10, the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) rejected the company's plan. The regulatory agency listed more than 20 issues with the plan that Wolverine Worldwide needs to address before re-submitting the plan.

PFAS chemicals were found in drinking water as a result of an industrial leather treating process Wolverine Worldwide use at its Rockford tannery. It closed in 2009. The chemicals were made by company 3M to waterproof Wolverine's shoes.

In 2019, both Wolverine Worldwide and 3M agreed to pay nearly $70 million to bring municipal water to residents.

Earlier in 2022, both companies settled a class action lawsuit for $54 million brought by Kent County residents. It will be distributed among nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.

The state has given Wolverine Worldwide until May 9 to re-submit an acceptable plan. If the company fails to do so, it will be subject to daily fines.

On its website, Wolverine Worldwide issued a response to the decision, expressing frustration with the decision but saying it plans to work with EGLE to comply.

