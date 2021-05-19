State suspends Muskegon County Family Child Care license

The family child care home is located at 3685 Haymeadow Avenue in Ravenna.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Wednesday, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and the Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB) announced they have summarily suspended the family child care home license of Melisa Hoxsie.

Effective May 18, 2021, the summary suspension order prohibits Hoxsie from operating a family child care home at 3685 Haymeadow Avenue, Ravenna, or at any other address or location.

According to LARA, she may not accept children for care after that date and time. The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

The actions come after a May 17, 2021 complaint investigation conducted by the CCLB at the family child care home. Investigation found multiple violations of the Child Care Organization Act including:

Concerns with care and supervision

Ratio of caregivers to children

Suitability of household members

Failure to have complete and accurate child information cards

Since LARA has summarily suspended the license, an administrative hearing will promptly be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules (MOAHR).

To learn more about child care licensing and regulations, or how to file a complaint, please visit www.michigan.gov/cclb.

