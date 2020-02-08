x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

State to hire 3rd inspector for dam safety program

The states says the hiring of a senior environmental engineer will improve the safety of state-regulated dams.
Credit: AP
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — A third inspector is expected to be hired for Michigan’s Dam Safety Program. 

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the hiring of a senior environmental engineer will improve the safety of state-regulated dams.  

Mid-Michigan’s Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit. 

In June, EGLE announced a team of six independent experts who will perform an independent forensic investigation of the contributing factors that led to the failures of dams. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.