States continue to certify election results ahead of electoral college vote

On Monday, more states were set to certify election returns as the Trump campaign continues to challenge results.

TAMPA, Fla. — States have begun certifying their results from the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election in the run-up to the Electoral College meeting on Dec. 14.

On Monday, a handful of states certified their results.

Normally certification of election results does not involve much fanfare. This election, voters and of course campaigns are paying attention.

After certification, the results are final, but candidates can challenge. That happened in Georgia where President Trump asked for a recount after the margin separating President Trump from former Vice President Joe Biden was within a half of a percentage point.

Wisconsin completed its recount ahead of the Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting set for Tuesday. They are poised to certify the state's results for Biden.

Since Nov. 3, 28 states have certified with five other states: Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska are set to join the mix on Monday.

Florida is the only one of the four most populous states to certify. California, Texas and New York, along with many other states, will sign off on their returns later this week and into early December.

California will be the final state to certify. It is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Here's when states are set to certify election results:

Dec. 1: Kansas, Wisconsin, Alaska

Dec. 2: New Hampshire, Washington, D.C.

Dec. 3: Washington, West Virginia, Texas, Oregon, Connecticut

Dec. 4: Illinois

Dec. 7: New York

Dec. 8: Maryland, New Jersey, Missouri

Dec. 11: California

*Rhode Island and Tennessee do not have specific certification deadlines written into state law.

All states need to certify election results by the time the electoral college meets on Dec. 14.

The presidential electors will meet in their home states and cast their ballots for the candidate that won the popular vote in their state. Those votes then go to Washington.



On Jan. 6, Congress will convene, count those and declare which candidate took the most electoral votes and is the next president.

