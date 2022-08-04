Statewide Astronomy Night happening Friday

Astronomy night in Michigan kicks off the season for the Veen Observatory in Lowell. Here's what to expect!

LOWELL, Mich. — While it may be a cloudy night Friday in West Michigan, that is not stopping amateur astronomers from having some fun and thinking about the stars!

Friday night is the Statewide Astronomy Night in Michigan, and here in West Michigan the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) and the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association (GRAAA) are hosting an event at 8 p.m. this evening at the Veen Observatory. More good news, the event will take place rain or shine! (darkness).

The event is free and visitors will be able to check out the observatory and various telescopes on site. They will also be able to learn about the history of the observatory and participate in some interactive activities that are educational about space.

Hot cocoa will also be served!

If you can't make it out this evening, don't worry, the Veen Observatory will have programs running all spring and summer long! In fact most Saturdays with clear weather from now through November are public nights at the observatory. More details can be found at GRAA.org.

Happy star gazing!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

