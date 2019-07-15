RAVENNA, Mich. - Officials are asking people to stay out of Crockery Creek for the time being while they figure out how to get what appears to be manure out of the water.

According to Jill Greenberg of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), says crews are working to figure out how to remove the large mass that seems to be moving toward Ravenna. It was reported to authorities on Friday, July 12 near 16th Avenue and Peters Road.

Greenberg confirms several fish were found dead in the area. There are signs posted along the creek telling people to avoid swimming and fishing until the all clear is given. Witnesses reported to the EGLE that the creek is black.

The EGLE is working on their next move and Greenberg says its a developing situation.

