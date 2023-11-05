Mother, son support GRPS backpack ban, would like to see even more done

Thursday was the first day of the GRPS backpack ban for all elementary, middle and high schoolers in the district.

While there are some that support the ban that will last until at least the end of the school year, there are some like Stocking Elementary School parent Christine Burchard who support it.

"I prepared him for and I told him how it was going to go and he was sad because he usually likes to put his backpack around his head and just goes on his way," said Burchard. "I am in support of it. I believe that it's a start. I also believe that they can go further to clear backpacks."

Stocking Elementary is where the fourth gun this academic year was found on GRPS property.

He described his feelings moments after hearing one of his school mates brought a gun to school.

"Scared and tingly, like a little bit shaky," said Jameson.

While she applauds the move from the district, Burchard would like more to be done. She would even volunteer if needed.

"I would like to see us parents volunteer or get background checks to have the wands, the portable wands to do the metal detecting if we can stand up and work together," said Burchard.

GRPS students protested at Rosa Parks Circle Thursday afternoon, pushing school officials to come up with alternatives to banning backpacks and large book bags.

"I thought it was a dumb idea because there's other ways to get guns into the school so what's the point really, it's just making it inconvenient for us," said Vivian Idziak.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel was in Grand Rapids Thursday to talk to GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby about school safety.

"Guns are winding up in the hands of our youngest scholars," said Roby. "Something has to change."

Nessel hopes some of that change can come from the state's most recently passed safe storage laws.

"There's no time like the present," said Nessel. "You are still doing the wrong thing if you are not properly securing your firearm from minors in the household. In order to keep your household safe, in order to keep kids from shool safe and your community safe, those guns need to be kept away from children."

Grand Rapids Public Schools will be having a School Safety Forum for families and community members this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at GRPS University.

