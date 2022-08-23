Hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen in checks from Ottawa County

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help investigating ongoing theft from commercial mailboxes throughout the county, with stolen amounts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office said checks have been stolen out of mailboxes from both outgoing and incoming mail on several occasions over the past several months. Detectives have found that suspects have stolen from business mailboxes in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships.

According to investigators, the suspects are found to be using the business checks but are changing the payee and/or the original amount for which the check was written.

Authorities said these checks have been cashed throughout the state of Michigan, and even as far away as Arizona and Colorado.

They said that oftentimes, several checks are stolen from each batch of mail, which has caused multiple victims to be defrauded.

Investigators are working with financial institutions to try and stop payment on the checks and get the money back. The Sheriff's Office has also been in contact with the United States Postal Inspection Service about these crimes.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that the public be aware of strange vehicles trying to get into mailboxes and report any suspicious activity. They are warning businesses to avoid mailing checks with large dollar amounts. Authorities also suggested that business owners consider using a locked mailbox, Postal Service drop box or delivering outgoing mail directly to the Post Office.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

The Sheriff's Office released several photos of the suspect's vehicle and a female suspect who cashed one of the stolen checks.

