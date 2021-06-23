Stolen French Bulldogs from Ohio found, recovered in Ottawa County

The Sheriff’s Office said the dogs are valued at about $6,000 each.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — 10 French Bulldogs that were stolen from Ohio were recently found and recovered in Ottawa County, police say.

On Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies in Holmes County, Ohio, who were searching for several stolen dogs that had been taken from a breeder over the last several days.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the breeder had found what was though to be the stolen dogs posted for sale online. Further investigation determined that the dogs were possibly at an address in Tallmadge Township in Ottawa County.

Deputies were able to make contact with a resident at the address, located in the 900 block of Leonard Street, and found 10 French Bulldogs at the location. The dogs were chipped and confirmed to be the stolen dogs from Ohio.

The recovered fur babies were taken to the humane society where they are awaiting pick up from the owner. The Sheriff’s Office said the dogs are valued at about $6,000 each.

Investigation into the case is ongoing. Police said charges are likely to include a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl from Tallmadge Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

